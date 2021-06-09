Gunma Bank Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.8% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.11. The company had a trading volume of 26,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,067. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.23.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

