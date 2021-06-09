Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Sells $149,569.35 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Haemonetics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56.

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 659,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,798. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $532,581,000 after buying an additional 97,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,862,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $206,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,619 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 12.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,057,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,420,000 after acquiring an additional 117,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,957,000 after acquiring an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.