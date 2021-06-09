HakunaMatata (TATA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $253,307.00

HakunaMatata (CURRENCY:TATA) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. HakunaMatata has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and $253,307.00 worth of HakunaMatata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HakunaMatata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HakunaMatata has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00226081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00210805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.30 or 0.01295756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,080.17 or 0.99830819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HakunaMatata Coin Profile

HakunaMatata’s total supply is 920,534,743,572,865 coins and its circulating supply is 452,053,190,123,682 coins. HakunaMatata’s official Twitter account is @tatatoken

HakunaMatata Coin Trading

