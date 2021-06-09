Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Halfords Group (LON:HFD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

HFD stock opened at GBX 397.20 ($5.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £790.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 381.83. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 409.60 ($5.35).

In other news, insider Tom Singer acquired 10,000 shares of Halfords Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

