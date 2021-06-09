Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.56

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.00.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

