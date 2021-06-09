Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.83

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

