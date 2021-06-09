Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.17% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $69,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,243,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,825,000 after buying an additional 235,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after buying an additional 753,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,504 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of HALO opened at $39.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.48. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.