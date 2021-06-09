Handshake (HNS) Market Cap Hits $100.53 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $100.53 million and $549,268.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,141.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.06 or 0.07097307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $621.88 or 0.01720696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.95 or 0.00470241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00165449 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.37 or 0.00725952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.43 or 0.00471569 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.27 or 0.00393644 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 394,506,317 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

