Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Down 2.9%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 35,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,635,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

HMY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Investec cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 492.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 69,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,635,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,703 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

