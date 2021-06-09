Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $96.37 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.32 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.