Head to Head Comparison: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) & ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and ReneSola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A ReneSola 0 1 2 0 2.67

ReneSola has a consensus target price of $12.57, indicating a potential upside of 35.27%. Given ReneSola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ReneSola is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and ReneSola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 10.97% 12.04% 7.08% ReneSola 4.41% 2.86% 1.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and ReneSola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.54 $84.72 million N/A N/A ReneSola $73.92 million 8.77 $2.78 million $0.09 103.22

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has higher revenue and earnings than ReneSola.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of ReneSola shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReneSola has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ReneSola beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as display panels. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services. Further, the company generates and sells electricity. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 100 solar power projects with an aggregate capacity of 173 megawatts. ReneSola Ltd has operations in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

