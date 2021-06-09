Head to Head Comparison: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teladoc Health and Hims & Hers Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 11 18 0 2.62 Hims & Hers Health 0 4 4 0 2.50

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus target price of $241.45, indicating a potential upside of 57.88%. Hims & Hers Health has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Teladoc Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Hims & Hers Health.

Risk & Volatility

Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health has a beta of -0.11, meaning that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teladoc Health and Hims & Hers Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $1.09 billion 21.60 -$485.14 million ($1.13) -135.34 Hims & Hers Health $148.76 million 19.79 -$40.27 million ($0.23) -66.74

Hims & Hers Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hims & Hers Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and Hims & Hers Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -47.93% -0.60% -0.51% Hims & Hers Health N/A -36.18% -11.55%

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Hims & Hers Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services. It serves health employers, health plans, hospitals, health systems, and insurance and financial services companies. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, Advance Medical, Best Doctors, BetterHelp, and HealthiestYou brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was Incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care. The company's curated non-prescription products include vitamin C, melatonin, collagen protein, biotin, and teas in the wellness category; moisturizer, fragrances, face wash, and anti-wrinkle creams in the skincare category; condoms and lubricants in the sexual health category; and shampoos, conditioners, scalp scrubs, and topical treatments, such as minoxidil in the hair care category. It also offers medical consultation services; and engages in the wholesale of non-prescription product sales to retailers. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

