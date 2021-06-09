Head to Head Contrast: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) & Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Luby’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 10.74% -15.26% 18.84% Luby’s -15.01% -24.47% -9.87%

This table compares Wingstop and Luby’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $248.81 million 17.84 $23.31 million $1.09 136.91 Luby’s $214.02 million 0.54 -$29.45 million N/A N/A

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Luby’s.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Luby’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wingstop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Luby’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luby’s has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wingstop and Luby’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 6 13 0 2.68 Luby’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wingstop presently has a consensus price target of $164.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given Wingstop’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Luby’s.

Summary

Wingstop beats Luby’s on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Luby’s Company Profile

Luby's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, Koo Koo Roo, and Cheeseburger in Paradise, as well as Luby's Culinary Contract Services. As of November 24, 2020, the company operated 84 restaurants; and 26 locations through Culinary Contract Services. As of August 26, 2020, it operates 60 Luby's Cafeteria restaurants and 24 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as Luby's Cafeterias, Inc. Luby's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

