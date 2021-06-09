Head to Head Survey: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $17.44 million 27.82 -$49.91 million ($1.99) -7.50 Mesoblast $32.16 million 30.70 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -10.28

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and Mesoblast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Mesoblast 1 2 2 0 2.20

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.77%. Mesoblast has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 88.90%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -428.95% -68.36% -24.28% Mesoblast -1,774.77% -20.42% -15.38%

Volatility and Risk

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It is also developing HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other mesothelin-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328, a product candidate in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors. The company has a discovery collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. to develop and commercialize products that incorporate our proprietary TriTAC platform technology together with soluble T cell receptors. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

