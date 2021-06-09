Head-To-Head Survey: Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) vs. Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ)

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Wizard Brands (OTCMKTS:WIZD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Wizard Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -22.33% N/A -8.08% Wizard Brands -184.16% N/A -134.46%

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wizard Brands has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Wizard Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 7.48 -$2.21 million N/A N/A Wizard Brands $4.52 million 2.12 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

Wizard Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galaxy Gaming.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and Wizard Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Wizard Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Wizard Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Wizard Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. The company markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Wizard Brands

Wizard Brands Inc. produces pop culture live multimedia conventions in North America. Its live multimedia conventions offer a social networking and entertainment venue for enthusiasts of movies, TV shows, video games, technology, toys, social networking/gaming, comic books, anime, and graphic novels. The company's conventions also provide sales, marketing, product promotion, public relations, advertising, and sponsorship opportunities for entertainment, toy, gaming, publishing, and retail businesses. It serves movie studios, video game producers, comic book publishers, television broadcasters, and toy manufacturers. Wizard Brands Inc. markets its comic conventions through various media outlets, such as including social media, websites, public relations, television, radio, out-of-home media, email, flyers, and postcards, as well as newspapers, national press, and blogs. The company was formerly known as Wizard Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Wizard Brands Inc. in July 2020. Wizard Brands Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Utah, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.