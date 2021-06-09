Hedera Hashgraph Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $1.82 billion and approximately $210.93 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040845 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.58 or 0.00250573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00028128 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,696,232 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.