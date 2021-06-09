Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $220.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

