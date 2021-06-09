Helmerich & Payne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,587 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,256% compared to the average daily volume of 117 put options.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

HP stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.24.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

