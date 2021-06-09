Helmerich & Payne Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,587 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,256% compared to the average daily volume of 117 put options.
In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HP stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.24.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.