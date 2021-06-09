Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 823,462 shares of company stock valued at $65,666,608. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HES shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $90.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -66.80 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $90.36.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

