HEXO (HEXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 14th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:HEXO opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $979.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.
