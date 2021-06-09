HEXO (HEXO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 14th. Analysts expect HEXO to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $25.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect HEXO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HEXO opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $979.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEXO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.68.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

