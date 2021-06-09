Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 75.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Hibbett Sports worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 17.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Jane F. Aggers sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $588,293.32. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,461 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,612. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $86.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

