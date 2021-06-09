HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 3,298 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jabil by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 873,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,155,000 after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Jabil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 381,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $1,456,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,917,251. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,822 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBL stock opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

