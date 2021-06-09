HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $6,601,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,778. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Raymond James stock opened at $131.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.26. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

