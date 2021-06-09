HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 381.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 2.37% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $1,135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 92.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth $244,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 24.2% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 163.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the period.

Shares of BMAR stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $32.44.

