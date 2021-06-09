HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 244.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,055 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,164,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after buying an additional 186,954 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.