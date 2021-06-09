HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

SPB stock opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

