Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.56

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.56 and last traded at $47.39, with a volume of 3447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.40.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 457.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 348,270 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

