HollyGold Achieves Market Cap of $1.26 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One HollyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular exchanges. HollyGold has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $65,652.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HollyGold has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00226081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00210805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.30 or 0.01295756 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,080.17 or 0.99830819 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,276,322 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

