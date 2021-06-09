Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Square by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.11. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.43.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

