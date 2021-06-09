Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 71.7% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 374.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.7% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,649,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,173,000 after buying an additional 88,507 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,298. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

