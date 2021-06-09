Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) were up 11.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.96 and last traded at $20.72. Approximately 81,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,106,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Humanigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,411 shares of company stock worth $5,702,726. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Humanigen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Humanigen by 45.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

