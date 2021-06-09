Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Down 5.2%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s share price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.54. 170,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,834,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm purchased 3,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares in the company, valued at $549,001.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLN. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. 15.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.