HyperCash Trading Down 8.8% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 9th. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002476 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $40.76 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,528.57 or 1.00022083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00037787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.36 or 0.01019594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.06 or 0.00380766 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.09 or 0.00482164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00073740 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004087 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars.

