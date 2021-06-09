ICHI Price Down 36.3% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and $495,794.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.64 or 0.00009995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00061782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00228725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00212949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $459.31 or 0.01261198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,536.41 or 1.00323684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,934,063 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.