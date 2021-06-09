imbrex (REX) Trading 10.1% Lower This Week

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One imbrex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market cap of $116,280.82 and approximately $59.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00069477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00026864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.63 or 0.00949110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.28 or 0.09279946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00049634 BTC.

imbrex Coin Profile

imbrex (CRYPTO:REX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

Buying and Selling imbrex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

