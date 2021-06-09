ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Several research firms recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,744. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.36.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

