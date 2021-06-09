Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $240 million-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.13 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.71.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,800. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 405.38.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $134,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $516,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,731,206 shares of company stock worth $192,279,570 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.