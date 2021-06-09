Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,327,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,923,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,701,000 after buying an additional 56,819 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBTX stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,279. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $148.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

