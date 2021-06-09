Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,028 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Infosys by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,219,000 after acquiring an additional 366,371 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,559,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

