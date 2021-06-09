Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

IEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 14,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

