Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.
IEA stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 14,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $24.13.
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives
Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.
