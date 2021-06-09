ING Groep NV Acquires 369 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.93. The stock had a trading volume of 293,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,076,597. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

