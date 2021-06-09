ING Groep NV Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 303,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 42,928 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $536,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2,282.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,697,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $141,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,878 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 207,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,459,930. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $258.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

