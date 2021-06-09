ING Groep NV Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ING Groep NV grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.15. 19,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,566,540. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $151.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

