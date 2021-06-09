ING Groep NV Purchases 74,243 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,723 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,243 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,924 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,868,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

