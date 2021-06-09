ING Groep NV Sells 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,402.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,498. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,294.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

