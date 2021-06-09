ING Groep NV Sells 32,970 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 593,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,970 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $80,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,107,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,089,704,000 after purchasing an additional 973,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after acquiring an additional 85,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.24. The stock had a trading volume of 106,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600,703. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

