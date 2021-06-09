Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Bought by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.7% in the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 298,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EJAN stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,745. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63.

