Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading 7.5% Higher

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares traded up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. 48,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,160,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

INO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 877,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,051.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,219 shares of company stock worth $657,246. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

