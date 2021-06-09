Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn Sells 5,000 Shares

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INSG stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 2,340,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,188. Inseego Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on INSG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Inseego by 1.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inseego by 22.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.