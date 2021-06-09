Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires 3,738 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) insider Andrew James Bell purchased 3,738 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £16,746.24 ($21,879.07).
Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 427.60 ($5.59) on Wednesday. AJ Bell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 437.24. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
